Supreme Court orders Maithripala and 3 others to submit reports on assets

Supreme Court orders Maithripala and 3 others to submit reports on assets

November 2, 2023   01:14 pm

The Supreme Court today (Nov. 02) ordered four respondents in fundamental rights (FR) petitions filed over 2019 Easter Sunday bombings to declare their assets and liabilities through affidavits on or before December 30, 2023.

As such, former President Maithripala Sirisena, former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara and former chief of State Intelligence Service (SIS) Nilantha Jayawardena were instructed to declare their assets and liabilities.

The Supreme Court bench gave the order after taking into account the fact that the four respondents failed to pay the total amount of compensation they were required to.

Additionally, the judge bench called for a comprehensive report from the Attorney General on the disciplinary action taken against ex-SIS chief Jayawardena before December 30, 2023.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sinopec fuel prices equivalent to CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC's after rates revised (English)

Sinopec fuel prices equivalent to CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC's after rates revised (English)

Debt distress likely even after restructuring if reforms are sluggish  Ex-IMF official (English)

Debt distress likely even after restructuring if reforms are sluggish  Ex-IMF official (English)

Bids called for divestiture of SriLankan Airlines (English)

Bids called for divestiture of SriLankan Airlines (English)

Indian finance minister in Sri Lanka for 3-day visit (English)

Indian finance minister in Sri Lanka for 3-day visit (English)

Sinopec fuel prices equivalent to CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC's after rates revised

Sinopec fuel prices equivalent to CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC's after rates revised

Several political parties criticize proposed hike in VAT

Several political parties criticize proposed hike in VAT

Expert says tax net should be widened to rope in those who slip through

Expert says tax net should be widened to rope in those who slip through