Supreme Court orders Maithripala and 3 others to submit reports on assets

The Supreme Court today (Nov. 02) ordered four respondents in fundamental rights (FR) petitions filed over 2019 Easter Sunday bombings to declare their assets and liabilities through affidavits on or before December 30, 2023.

As such, former President Maithripala Sirisena, former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara and former chief of State Intelligence Service (SIS) Nilantha Jayawardena were instructed to declare their assets and liabilities.

The Supreme Court bench gave the order after taking into account the fact that the four respondents failed to pay the total amount of compensation they were required to.

Additionally, the judge bench called for a comprehensive report from the Attorney General on the disciplinary action taken against ex-SIS chief Jayawardena before December 30, 2023.