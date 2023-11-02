India to build another 10,000 houses for estate community in Sri Lanka

The Government of India has announced plans to build another 10,000 houses for estate workers in Sri Lanka, as part of ‘Phase 4’ of the Indian Housing Project.

Delivering the keynote address at ‘Nam 200’ this afternoon (02 Nov.), celebrating 200 years since the arrival of Indian Origin Tamils (IOT) to Sri Lanka, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that commending the success of ‘Phase 3’ of India’s flagship development project, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that a further 10,000 houses will be built for estate workers in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka.

Commenting on the success of the third phase of the Indian Housing Project, the Finance Minister revealed that 3,700 houses, of the 4,000 houses agreed to be established under the project, have already been handed over to the beneficiaries.

“This will remain a special moment for our bilateral relationship, as well as personally to me”, Minster Sitharaman said in this regard.

Accordingly, the foundation stone for the first lot of the 10,000 houses due to be built under ‘Phase 4’ of the project will be laid today, as part of the ‘Nam 200’ celebrations.

Finance Minister Sitharaman further highlighted India’s continued commitment and unwavering support to uplift the wellbeing of IOTs in Sri Lanka, and said, “India has consistently stood in solidarity with you, offering all the support within our means”.

She further stated that “Enhancing connectivity between India and Sri Lanka will build bridges of experience and opportunities for the people of both countries”.