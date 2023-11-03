More than 8,000 state employees to be made permanent

Plans are afoot to make more than 8,000 non-permanent state employees permanent employees of the state sector, State Minister Janaka Wakkambura revealed.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) on Thursday (02 Nov.), the State Minister for Provincial Councils and Local Government revealed that measures are underway to transition 8,400 non-permanent employees currently working in local government agencies under the provincial councils into permanent government service.

He, however, noted that they are currently waiting for Cabinet approval for the matter.

“These dedicated individuals have served for approximately 15 years. With a vacancy of 10,000 positions within the provincial councils, over 6,000 have already been designated as multi-purpose workers. By the 10th of this month, we are actively working to fill the remaining vacancies with multi-purpose development officers”, Wakkambura said.

Meanwhile, the State Minister further revealed that an online system for assessment payments, fines and property transfers is also slated to be introduced within the next two weeks.

Accordingly, the initial phase of this project is set to be launched within the Central and Western Provinces by the end of this month.