Five directors of OnmaxDT remanded

Five directors of OnmaxDT remanded

November 3, 2023   02:38 pm

The five directors of ‘OnmaxDT’ who were arrested over allegations concerning a fraudulent pyramid scheme have been remanded on orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the five suspects who were arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) were remanded until 16 November when the case was taken up today (03 Nov.).

On 24 August, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) banned 9 entities, including ‘OnmaxDT’, that have conducted pyramid schemes which are prohibited in the country, warning that any person, who directly or indirectly initiates, offers, promotes, advertises, conducts, finances, manages or directs a prohibited type of pyramid scheme shall be guilty of punishable offence.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Kalmunai residents deeply concerned as pollution of ' Podiyar' canal poses health risks

Kalmunai residents deeply concerned as pollution of ' Podiyar' canal poses health risks

Kalmunai residents deeply concerned as pollution of ' Podiyar' canal poses health risks

President Ranil meets Indian Finance Minister, exchanges bilateral documents to boost Buddhist ties

President Ranil meets Indian Finance Minister, exchanges bilateral documents to boost Buddhist ties

New member and increased powers for Presidential Commission on electoral reforms

New member and increased powers for Presidential Commission on electoral reforms

Patients in Northern Province left helpless due to GMOA's token strike

Patients in Northern Province left helpless due to GMOA's token strike

People urged to be cautious of stonefish when sea bathing

People urged to be cautious of stonefish when sea bathing

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.03

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.02