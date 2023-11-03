Five directors of OnmaxDT remanded

The five directors of ‘OnmaxDT’ who were arrested over allegations concerning a fraudulent pyramid scheme have been remanded on orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the five suspects who were arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) were remanded until 16 November when the case was taken up today (03 Nov.).

On 24 August, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) banned 9 entities, including ‘OnmaxDT’, that have conducted pyramid schemes which are prohibited in the country, warning that any person, who directly or indirectly initiates, offers, promotes, advertises, conducts, finances, manages or directs a prohibited type of pyramid scheme shall be guilty of punishable offence.