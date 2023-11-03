Helicopter carrying President makes forced landing at school playground

Helicopter carrying President makes forced landing at school playground

November 3, 2023   07:02 pm

A helicopter carrying President Ranil Wickremesinghe was reportedly forced to land at a school playground in the Wellawaya area on Friday (03 Nov.), Ada Derana learns.

Accordingly, the Head of State was on his way to Welimada, when the helicopter he was travelling in made an emergency landing at the playground of the Baduruwagala Maha Vidyalaya in Wellawaya.

The emergency landing was reportedly a precaution taken against the sudden change in weather.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe subsequently left the school premises in a vehicle assigned to his service, upon its arrival to the site.

