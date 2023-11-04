Feud grows as Sports Minister asks SLC and Selection Committee to resign

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has urged the Executive Committee (ExCo) of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Selection Committee to step down from their positions or face drastic action, in light of the Lions’ crushing defeat to India by a massive 302 runs in the ODI 33 of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

In a press release, the lawmaker said the cricket board’s ExCo and the Selection Committee should bear the responsibility for the recent defeats the national team has faced.

His remarks followed SLC President Shammi Silva’s letter to President Ranil Wickremesinghe about the ‘challenging situation’ that the national cricket board is currently facing, alleging that the day-to-day operations and professional conduct of the cricket board are being greatly affected due to what he said a ‘deliberate harassment’ from the Sports Ministry.

Silva said this interference and continuous condemnation with false accusations about the SLC and its officials are negatively affecting the administrative progress and sought President Wickremesinghe’s immediate intervention to address the following unresolved issues and ensure that SLC can function independently and efficiently to fulfill all of its responsibilities:

The cricket board’s chairman also alleged that there was a lack of response from the Sports Ministry, despite the initial communication on August 03, 2023, about securing hosting rights for the ICC World Cup under 19 in Jan 2024. He said this situation indeed is ‘critical’ and it poses a serious concern for obtaining the necessary governmental support and clearance for this major event, which also promises significant benefits to the country.

“It is imperative that the Sports Ministry show a sense of urgency and initiate continuous communication in relation to obtaining all necessary clearances and guarantee the effective and successful organization of the upcoming tournament in Sri Lanka,” Silva’s letter read further. SLC President said he has to attend the ICC meeting on November 17 and give an update on the actual position of the country’s status and the progress made thus far.

He further claimed that there was a delay in response from the Sports Ministry regarding the proposed Lanka T-10 Super League, a fast-growing new format of cricket. Despite discussions initially held and a detailed report being submitted as early as mid-2022 and also reminders with additional information were presented on August 18, 2023. “Due to the lack of correspondence and support from the ministry, the relevant clearances have been put on hold which invariably delays the progress and planning of the inauguration of the cricket carnival, scheduled to be held from December 10 onwards.”

Silva also raised concerns about other issues such as SLC ExCo representation and rejection of Japanese opportunities, the participation in Men’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand and the Asia Cup Championship 2022.

The cricket board’s chairman urged the Head of State to look into these ‘critical’ matters.

Meanwhile, the Sports Minister, in a letter addressed to President Wickremesinghe on Friday (Nov, 03), vehemently denied any political interference and stated that the conduct of the SLC has been ‘deplorable’ in light of the grave allegations and corruption charges levelled against them.

Ranasinghe said the allegations made by the SLC chief in his November 02 letter are ‘baseless’ and ‘false’, stressing that all cricket-related activities under the Sports Ministry are supervised by the National Sports Council and the Director General of Sports.

“As far as I know, the authorities concerned have not approved certain requests made by the Sri Lanka Cricket. They have deemed those requests unproductive and involve a questionable amount of expenditure, which would not be beneficial for the growth of cricket in Sri Lanka.”

Ranasinghe urged President Wickremesinghe to heed the Auditor General’s report tabled in the parliament on September 19, 2023, as it contains vital information that demands immediate attention.

He said the report has made startling revelations of ‘grave corruption, financial misconducts, and irregular procurement activities’ carried out by the SLC.

The document has further recommended initiating legal proceedings against the concerned parties, the sports minister said adding that he has forwarded the report to the necessary parties for due action.

He said there are many more controversies and allegations involving the SLC that have led to tarnishing the name of the sport and the country altogether.

The sports minister raised concerns about the cricket board’s incumbent chairman, saying that he has made choices that have faced allegations of involvement in match-fixing schemes, and there has been a public backlash against SLC’s perceived promotion of a betting and gambling culture.

“The organization’s decision to allow such entities to participate in the Lanka Premier League has been met with criticism as betting and gambling is a strictly restrained business while promoting related activities is illegal by several acts of parliament.”

He also took notice of the fact that the LPL has not brought in any foreign exchange nor any tourists to Sri Lanka and that scheduling the 4th edition of the T20 franchise tournament so close to the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup only resulted in the national team’s key players being unable to perform in the most important fixture in the world’s cricketing calendar.

The sports minister, with regard to SLC’s repeated communications to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to complain of political interference, said this was a deliberate move aimed at preventing any action against them for their ‘corrupt conduct’.

He said the cricket board has been trying to bring pressure from the ICC by threatening the suspension of SLC. “I want to bring this grave matter to your attention as this set a bad precedent in Sri Lankan sports, and I call this act a treacherous act against the state and the people of Sri Lanka.”

Ranasinghe went on to reiterate that, during his tenure as the sports minister, he has never interfered with the operations of SLC and that he has always given his support in every possible manner.

“However, I am not prepared to stay silent nor be influenced by various political plots and stay put on the apparent corruption in the institutes that are directly accountable to my ministry.”

Meanwhile, the SLC has called for an urgent and comprehensive explanation from the entire coaching staff and selectors after India demolished the Lions in Mumbai on Thursday (Nov. 02).

The cricket board said it understands that losses are a part of sports, but the recent defeats have been particularly ‘disheartening’. The SLC said it aims to open a constructive dialogue to identify areas for improvement and ensure a more competitive showing in future matches.

The SLC further noted that it expects a prompt and comprehensive response from the coaching staff demonstrating a strong commitment to enhance the team’s performance in the remaining matches of the World Cup 2023 and future competitions.