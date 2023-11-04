Mohan de Silva steps down as SLC secretary

The Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Mohan de Silva has tendered his resignation, after the national team’s crushing defeat to India in ODI 33 of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup attracted backlash.

On Friday (Nov. 03), Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe urged the Executive Committee (ExCo) of the cricket governing body and the Selection Committee to step down from their positions or face drastic action over the team’s consecutive defeats.

In a press release, the lawmaker said the cricket board’s ExCo and the Selection Committee should bear the responsibility for the recent defeats the national team has faced.

Meanwhile, the SLC has called for an urgent and comprehensive explanation from the entire coaching staff and selectors after India demolished the Lions in Mumbai to record a 302-run victory on Thursday (Nov. 02).

Sri Lanka was totaled out for a paltry score of 55 runs, making it the second successive lowest score against India after the islanders were bowled out for 50 in the Asia Cup final, in the run-up to the World Cup.

The cricket board said it understands that losses are a part of sports, but the recent defeats have been particularly ‘disheartening’. The SLC said it aims to open a constructive dialogue to identify areas for improvement and ensure a more competitive showing in future matches.

The SLC further noted that it expects a prompt and comprehensive response from the coaching staff demonstrating a strong commitment to enhance the team’s performance in the remaining matches of the World Cup 2023 and future competitions.