Satyagraha campaign in front of SLC head office

Several groups of people have staged a ‘Satyagraha’ in front of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) premises, protesting the current administration of the cricket board.

The current administrative authorities of Sri Lanka Cricket and the Cricket Selection Committee attracted backlash after the national team’s crushing defeat to India in ODI 33 of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Against this backdrop, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe yesterday (Nov. 03) urged the Executive Committee (ExCo) of the cricket governing body and the Selection Committee to step down from their positions or face drastic action over the team’s consecutive defeats.

In light of the prevailing situation, several parties had staged a demonstration in front of the SLC head office in Maitland Place, Colombo 07 this morning (Nov. 04). Later the police officers, who arrived at the scene, dispersed the protestors.

Additionally, the police anti-riot squad had also been deployed to beef up the security at the SLC premises.

In the meantime, the Secretary of SLC Mohan de Silva tendered his resignation this morning.

The Sri Lankan national cricket team has not yet qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 designated to be hosted by Pakistan. Sri Lanka must secure their victory in the two upcoming CWC 2023 matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand to qualify for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.