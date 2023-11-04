World Rugby Council lifts suspension on Sri Lanka Rugby

The World Rugby Council has lifted the temporary ban imposed on Sri Lanka Rugby, the Ministry of Sports mentioned on Sunday (Nov. 04).

This was communicated to Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe by the Asia Rugby President Qais Al-Dhalai during a meeting held in Dubai, UAE.

On that account, the world rugby governing body’s decision will be officially announced in the coming days, the president of the rugby governing body in the region told the Sri Lankan lawmaker.

The suspension was lifted at a meeting held in Paris a few days ago, Mr. Qais further told Minister Ranasinghe.

On May 17, the World Rugby Council imposed a temporary ban on the Sri Lanka Rugby with immediate effect, in light of the concerns about the governance of the national rugby outfit and a breach of the World Rugby Bye-Laws relating to political interference.

The suspension came into effect after the World Rugby Council and Asia Rugby had agreed that the international federation and regional association would work together with all stakeholders to ensure the least possible disruption of rugby in Sri Lanka.

In its May 17 statement, the world rugby body mentioned that the immediate priority was to work with all relevant stakeholders to resolve the governance issues. It had said a resolution of these issues would enable Sri Lankan athletes and officials to participate in upcoming matches and tournaments in Asia.