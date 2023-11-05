Woman dies after earth mound collapses on fruit stall

A woman has been reported dead after a mound of earth collapsed onto a fruit stall in the Rambukwella area along the Kandy-Mahiyanganaya main road.

Police said that the incident had occurred last night (04) and that despite being rushed to the Teldeniya Hospital following a search and rescue carried out with the assistance of residents in the area, the woman was pronounced dead on admission to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as the 37-year-old owner of the fruit stall in question, a resident of Rambukwella in Teldeniya.

Teldeniya Police are conducting further investigations.