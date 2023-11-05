Blood obtained from NBTS used for production of substandard immunoglobulin vials?

November 5, 2023   10:17 am

The Academy of Health Professionals alleges that information have been revealed that the blood required for the production of the substandard human intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) vials were obtained from the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS).

Joining a press briefing held in Colombo, President of the association Ravi Kumudesh claimed that the relevant blood in question has been obtained through an approval obtained for the purpose of conducting academic research.

Meanwhile, President of the Medical and Civil Rights Professional Association (MCPA) Dr. Chamal Sanjeewa stressed that the delay in investigations into the fraud in the production of IVIG vials is problematic.

Against this backdrop, MP Rajitha Senaratne expressed that he will support the current Minister of Health to investigate the fraud and corruption that has taken place in the Ministry of Health during the last period.

