Mawbima Janatha Partys inaugural district conference in Galle

November 5, 2023   10:50 pm

The inaugural district conference of the Mawbima Janatha Party (MJP) was held in the Galle Municipal Hall this morning (05), under the patronage of the party’s leader, entrepreneur Dilith Jayaweera.

The conference was also attended by Senior Leader of the MJP, Dr. Hemakumara Nanayakkara, Chairman of the party Dr. Sarath Amunugama and several other distinguished guests.

Addressing the event, Mr. Jayaweera expressed that his party is ready to change the political culture of Sri Lanka, while the party’s chairman Dr. Sarath Amunugama stated that the party was established to provide the power of the country to a new generation which views the problems of the country from a new angle and is capable of presenting a new philosophy.

Following the conference, Mr. Dilith Jayaweera also engaged in a friendly conversation with the people present.

