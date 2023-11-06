President not informed on appointment of Interim Committee for SLC

The appointment of the Interim Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will be taken up for discussion at the Cabinet meeting today, as President Ranil Wickremesinghe has not been notified about the decision to appoint such a committee or the composition of its members.

Accordingly, it is reported that the decision to suspend the registration of the Sri Lanka Cricket by the Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe and the appointment of an interim committee is expected to be taken up for discussion at the Cabinet meeting this evening (06).

According to internal sources, the President had not been made aware that such a committee would be appointed while it is also reported that the President has not been informed about the members appointed to the new interim committee.

It is reported that the President had only come to know of the appointment of such an interim committee for SLC through the media reports.

It is further reported that although President Ranil Wickremesinghe had attempted to contact Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe to inquire about this on several occasions, but was not able to reach him so far.

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe on Monday appointed a seven-member Interim Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), chaired by World Cup-winning former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

Accordingly, the ministry said that the Sports Minister has formed an interim committee for Sri Lanka Cricket under the authority granted to him by the Sports Law No 25 of 1973.

The Interim Committee for SLC with Arjuna Ranatunga as Chairman will come into effect from today (06) while the previous board will be temporarily suspended, the Sports Ministry announced.

The interim committee consists of the following members:

1) Hon. S. I. Imam, Retired Supreme Court Judge

2) Hon. Rohini Marasinghe, Retired Supreme Court Judge

3) Hon. Irangani Perera, Retired High Court Judge

4) Mr. Arjuna Ranatunga (Chairman)

5) Mr. Upali Dharmadasa

6) Mr. Rakitha Rajapakshe, Attorney-at-Law

7) Mr. Hisham Jamaldeen