Sports Minister clarifies reasons for appointing SLC Interim Committee

Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe emphasizes that cricket in Sri Lanka should be brought back to a position where victories can be achieved once again very soon.

Commenting regarding the Interim Committee appointed for Sri Lanka Cricket this morning (06), Ranasinghe said that the relevant committee was appointed with a view of achieving two main goals; investigating fraud and corruption that occurred and stabilising the situation of the game in the country and immediately getting back into the path of victories in cricket.

Furthermore, the Sports Minister asserted that the most suitable person has been appointed as the chairman of the interim committee and that he expects that the other members will carry out the activities to fulfil its role.

“I think the right person has been appointed as the chairman of this committee. Also, two Supreme Court judges and a High Court judge have been appointed in order to investigate the irregularities that took place during the last period”, he said.

Meanwhile, the minister mentioned that he directed the interim committee’s chairman to carry out the administration, development and legal aspects of Sri Lanka Cricket by appointing sub-committees.

“The first thing is to win the challenge of playing cricket and moving forward again. Positions have been given to deserving people. I think the people of this country will agree with me”, Ranasinghe added.