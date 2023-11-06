Two arrested for aiding in extortion of former PUCSL chairman

November 6, 2023   03:42 pm

Police have arrested two more suspects in relation to the incident of allegedly extorting money from the former chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), Janaka Ratnayake.

The two suspects, who were arrested in the Pelwehera area of Dambulla, are said to have provided accommodation facilities to the main suspect of the case and assisted him, according to police.

Police said that the two suspects in question are aged 38 and 40 years. 

On 16 October, Ratnayake had reportedly lodged a complaint at the Kirulapone Police Station alleging that he received a phone call from an individual, who had claimed to have received a contract to assassinate him, and had demanded Rs. 1.5 million to spare his life.

Investigations into the former PUCSL chairman’s complaint were later handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), as per the directive of the Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) in charge of the Western Province. 

On October 28, the police also arrested three persons aged 24, 26 and 31 in relation to the incident.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) are carrying out further investigations regarding the matter.

