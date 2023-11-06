ACMC revokes party membership of MP Ali Sabry Raheem

The All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) has decided to revoke the party membership of MP Ali Sabry Raheem, who has been accused of being involved in the smuggling of gold and mobile phones into the country.

Puttalam District MP Ali Sabri Raheem had been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake along with a stock of undeclared gold and mobile phones on 23 May 2023.

The Customs officials on duty at the airport had impounded a total of 3.5kg of undeclared gold and 91 mobile phones from the possession of the parliamentarian who was returning to the island from overseas.

However, the parliamentarian was later released after paying a fine of Rs. 7.5 million.