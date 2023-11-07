42-year-old shot dead over land dispute

Gunfire reported in the Mayadunna areas of Ampara has left one person dead, the police said.

Accordingly, a 42-year-old was killed in the shooting incident that took place last night (Nov. 06).

The victim had been bathing behind his house when he was gunned down by an assailant.

A dispute in respect of a paddy field is said to be the motive behind the shooting.

The post-mortem will be conducted following the magisterial inquest into the death.

The perpetrator has been identified and Bandaraduwa Police has initiated investigations to apprehend the suspect.