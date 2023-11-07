Leave of all postal staff cancelled  Postmaster General

The Department of Posts has taken steps to cancel all the leave of its employees due to the need of maintaining the postal services, ahead of a planned strike by postal workers.

Accordingly, Postmaster General Ruwan Sathkumara stated that the leave of all postal staff will be cancelled on November 08, 09 and 10 with immediate effect.

Earlier today (07), it was reported that postal workers have decided to resort to a 48-hour token strike from midnight today, protesting against the government’s alleged decision to sell the postal offices in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya.

Co-convener of United Postal Trade Unions’ Front, Chinthaka Bandara had said the postal workers stand ready to launch a continuous strike if the government fails to resolve this issue.