Postal workers launch token strike despite leave cancellation

November 8, 2023   07:57 am

The United Postal Trade Unions’ Front says that it has commenced a two-day token strike against the government’s attempts to sell the postal department’s resources.

Its co-convener Chinthaka Bandara said that the government should abandon its plans to sell the Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy post offices.

However, the Department of Posts stated yesterday that steps have been taken to cancel the leave of all postal employees with immediate effect within the three days of November 8, 9 and 10.

Issuing an announcement, Postmaster General S. R. W. M. R. P. Sathkumara had stated that no post office owned by the Department of Posts will be closed and the President’s Secretary has been informed of the agreement to hand over the Nuwara-Eliya Post Office building to the Urban Development Authority (UDA) in order to allow for a more effective investment opportunity as per the government’s policy. Minister Bandula Gunawardena has assured that the Urban Development Authority will provide a suitable building in its place to operate the post office, the statement said.

