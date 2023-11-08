Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Banda Sea in Indonesia; no tsunami warning

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck the Banda Sea region in Indonesia on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was 370 km (229.9 miles) southeast of Ambon, Indonesia and estimated at a depth of 146 km, EMSC added. There was no tsunami threat from the earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PWTC) said.

EMSC had initially reported it as magnitude 6.8.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies