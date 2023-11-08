CMC launches dengue-control programme

CMC launches dengue-control programme

November 8, 2023   12:11 pm

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) announced on Wednesday (08 Nov.), that a dengue-control programme has been launched within the Colombo District, after several sites were identified as dengue-breeding grounds.

Chief Medical Officer of the CMC, Dr. Ruwan Wijeyamuni, noted that as per the studies conducted within the Colombo District, it was made evident that although residencies within the district are being maintained well, with very few breeding sites for dengue mosquitos, the same cannot be said for construction sites, schools, private offices, religious places, government offices and other state-owned buildings and premises.

Speaking in this regard, Dr. Wijeyamuni noted that over 70% of such premises were identified as dengue-breeding sites.

Thus, the dengue-control programme will continue for a period of three months, he said, and thereby requested that the public to also corporate in this regard.

