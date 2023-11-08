SLC has spent over Rs. 34 mn on lawyers alone  Sports Minister tells Parliament

Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe alleges that the Sri Lanka Cricket Board led by Shammi Silva has spent an amount totaling Rs. 34,600,000 as fees for lawyers alone during the last period, as per the audit reports.

“According to the Auditor General’s report, they have spent Rs. 34,600,000 as fees for lawyers alone… There are children without shoes. They spend this amount of money just to cover up their fraudulent activities”, he said.

Furthermore, the Sports Minister, who took into note the victories and achievements obtained during his tenure, claimed that the Sri Lankan players have brought over 160 medals to the country during his tenure this year for the first time in history.

Sports Minister Ranasinghe, who also commented regarding the matter that the President was not informed regarding the appointment of the Interim Committee for SLC, emphasized that if the act empowers him to make decisions regarding the matter alone, he can take over the responsibility.

“If the act has empowered me, if the President has appointed me to this position, if I have been appointed with the public mandate, there’s no point that I should obtain the President’s approval.”

“The act doesn’t mention something like that”.

“I know when to obtain the Cabinet approval and permission from the President. I would like to work with no interference of anyone to my ministry”, Ranasinghe said.

Speaking further, Minister Ranasinghe said: “I have a responsibility to protect the President, if I remain in the ruling party. There are previous allegations too. I observe that some individuals are trying to destroy the President. Don’t allow the corrupt to remain close to the president”.

He also called for the need to investigate biased officials who remain within the Presidential Secretariat.

Meanwhile, he further explained that former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed him as the Sports Minister, asking him to rebuild the country’s sports and the Youth Services Council which he claims were corrupt at the time.

“I took over this responsibility”, he added.

Moreover, the minister expressed that “I can vouch that former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa did not steal, but took incorrect decisions. Nevertheless, he took over all the issues which were coming from 1977 on his shoulders. When the ‘Aragalaya’ [protest movement] escalated, he resigned due to his respect for the people”.

“We are now ashamed to tell that we’re Sri Lankans in front of the international community”, he added, urging to come together to expel the corruption that remains within the SLC.