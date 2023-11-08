Postal services to be declared as essential service

An Extraordinary Gazette notification declaring postal services as an essential service is slated to be issued this evening (08 Nov.), Minister Bandula Gunawardena revealed.

Accordingly, the Minister stated that he has already made a request in this regard.

Earlier today, the United Postal Trade Unions’ Front commenced a two-day token strike against the government’s attempts to sell the postal department’s resources.

Its co-convener Chinthaka Bandara said that the government should abandon its plans to sell the Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy post offices.