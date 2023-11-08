Gazette issued declaring postal service as essential

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued an Extraordinary Gazette notification this evening (Nov. 08) declaring the postal service as an essential public service.

The Gazette has been issued by virtue of the powers vested in the President in terms of Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979.

Accordingly, the postal service has been declared to be an essential public service considering it necessary that the services provided by any Public Corporation or Government Department or Local Authority or Co-operative Society or any branch thereof being a Department or Corporation or Local Authority or Cooperative Society, which is engaged in the provision of the postal service, is essential to the life of the community and is likely to be impeded or interrupted, the gazette states.