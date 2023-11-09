Entry road to SLC head office closed

November 9, 2023   09:49 am

The entry road to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) head office has been temporarily closed, Ada Derana correspondent says.

As such, entry to Maitland Place has been cordoned off from Vidya Mawatha.

Police and army personnel have been deployed to the area to beef up security and to prevent a protest planned to be staged in front of the cricket board’s head office.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Ven. Battaramulle Seelarathana Thero has arrived at the SLC head office to hand over a letter in respect of the ongoing issue. Despite initially being halted by the police, the Thero was later allowed to reach the cricket board premises.

Coinciding with this development, the debate on the joint resolution Premadasa with regard to the removal of office bearers of SLC is taking place in the parliament.

The motion, titled ‘Removal of corrupt Office Bearers including President from Sri Lanka Cricket Board’ was tabled in the parliament by Opposition Leader Sajith.

