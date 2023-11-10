Sri Lanka World Cup squad returns to island

November 10, 2023   08:05 am

The Sri Lanka cricket squad that participated in the 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup returned to the island this morning (10 Nov.).

Sri Lanka saw a series of woes throughout the tournament, with a fragile top order, only two batsmen averaging over 35, a string of injuries and having dropped more catches than perhaps any other team.

Despite the squad’s rather meagre display overall, and a paltry total of 4 points however, Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka managed to sit at the top of the table for the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The tournament, currently ongoing in India, is slated to finish on 19 November, with the finalists yet to be decided.

