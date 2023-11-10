Sri Lanka World Cup squad returns to island

The Sri Lanka cricket squad that participated in the 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup returned to the island this morning (10 Nov.).

Sri Lanka saw a series of woes throughout the tournament, with a fragile top order, only two batsmen averaging over 35, a string of injuries and having dropped more catches than perhaps any other team.

Despite the squad’s rather meagre display overall, and a paltry total of 4 points however, Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka managed to sit at the top of the table for the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The tournament, currently ongoing in India, is slated to finish on 19 November, with the finalists yet to be decided.