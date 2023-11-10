University students arrested during protest in Colombo granted bail

The 21 university students arrested during a protest march in Colombo on Thursday (09 Nov.) have been granted bail.

The relevant order was issued by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court, when the case was taken up this afternoon.

The group was arrested during a protest march staged by the Medical Faculty students of the Sabaragamuwa University near the Maradana Railway Station in Colombo yesterday afternoon.

Police had reportedly used water cannons to disperse the protesting students, prior to which Deans Road in Colombo 10 was closed due to the protest march. Meanwhile, severe traffic congestion was reported along Deans Road and adjacent roads as a result of the agitation.