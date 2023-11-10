University students arrested during protest in Colombo granted bail

University students arrested during protest in Colombo granted bail

November 10, 2023   04:15 pm

The 21 university students arrested during a protest march in Colombo on Thursday (09 Nov.) have been granted bail.

The relevant order was issued by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court, when the case was taken up this afternoon.

The group was arrested during a protest march staged by the Medical Faculty students of the Sabaragamuwa University near the Maradana Railway Station in Colombo yesterday afternoon.

Police had reportedly used water cannons to disperse the protesting students, prior to which Deans Road in Colombo 10 was closed due to the protest march. Meanwhile, severe traffic congestion was reported along Deans Road and adjacent roads as a result of the agitation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Warnings issued for low-lying areas of Attanagalu Oya further extended

Warnings issued for low-lying areas of Attanagalu Oya further extended

Warnings issued for low-lying areas of Attanagalu Oya further extended

Family mourns death of man killed in Israel-Hamas conflict; remains brought home

Family mourns death of man killed in Israel-Hamas conflict; remains brought home

Politicians discuss 2024 Budget, raise concerns over several fund allocations

Politicians discuss 2024 Budget, raise concerns over several fund allocations

Professionals call for reasonable taxes in 2024 Budget, vow extreme measures if unaddressed

Professionals call for reasonable taxes in 2024 Budget, vow extreme measures if unaddressed

Sri Lanka World Cup squad returns, expresses regret over poor show at CWC23

Sri Lanka World Cup squad returns, expresses regret over poor show at CWC23

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

SLC hits back at Sports Minister over accusations on alleged $2mn fund transfer (English)

SLC hits back at Sports Minister over accusations on alleged $2mn fund transfer (English)

Landslide warnings issued as heavy rains continue to hit many parts of Sri Lanka (English)

Landslide warnings issued as heavy rains continue to hit many parts of Sri Lanka (English)