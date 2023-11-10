Sri Lanka Cricket summoned before COPE

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been issued summons to appear before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) later this week.

Accordingly, the Cricket Board has been asked to make an appearance before the committee on 14 November, COPE Chairman Prof. Ranjith Bandara stated.

The governing body fell victim to a series of nefarious allegations recently, with the Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe too, claiming that SLC had spent over Rs. 34 million as fees for lawyers alone, while also alleging that a group of officials made efforts to flee the country, after a purported fund transfer of USD 2 million.

A joint proposal regarding the removal of the Office Bearers of SLC brought forth by the government and the opposition, was also passed unanimously in Parliament without a vote on Thursday (09 Nov.), following a 7-hour parliamentary debate on the matter.

The proposal expected to pass the stance that the Office Bearers of Sri Lanka Cricket should step down and a new legislation for the cricket administration is needed to be passed through a new Act in order to maintain a corruption-free, transparent cricket governance.