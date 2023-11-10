Three including chairman of Central Environment Authority arrested

Three persons including the chairman of the Central Environment Authority (CEA), Supun Shashendra Pathirage, were reportedly arrested a short while ago (10 Nov.).

Accordingly, the suspects were arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) , for having solicited a bribe of Rs. 10 million, Ada Derana learns.

They had reportedly solicited the bribe within the premises of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources for a project being conducted by the CEA.