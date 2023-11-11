SLC also convokes special press briefing

SLC also convokes special press briefing

November 11, 2023   03:43 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has convoked a special press conference this afternoon (11 Nov.).

The press conference comes on the heels of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) ban against SLC, citing that the cricket governing body was in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference.

Earlier this afternoon, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe also held a press conference at the ministry’s premises to address the issue.

