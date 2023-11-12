Maldivian arrested with revolver at BIA departure lounge

Maldivian arrested with revolver at BIA departure lounge

November 12, 2023   08:07 am

A Maldivian national in possession of a revolver has been taken into custody at the departure lounge of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake last night (11), police said.

The suspect had arrived at the airport last night in order to board a flight to Malé, Maldives.

However, the 58-year-old passenger was arrested after a firearm similar to a revolver was discovered inside his luggage while it was being scanned. 

Katunayake Airport Police are conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

FCCISL president says further increasing tariffs can overwhelm businesses (English)

FCCISL president says further increasing tariffs can overwhelm businesses (English)

FCCISL president says further increasing tariffs can overwhelm businesses (English)

We won't be responsible if govt fails to address health sector issues - GMOA (English)

We won't be responsible if govt fails to address health sector issues - GMOA (English)

Sri Lanka fails to qualify for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy (English)

Sri Lanka fails to qualify for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy (English)

SLC will incur loss of USD 50mn if ICC suspension continues - Shammi Silva (English)

SLC will incur loss of USD 50mn if ICC suspension continues - Shammi Silva (English)

ICC suspension allows for cricket in Sri Lanka to be cleaned up - Harsha ICC

ICC suspension allows for cricket in Sri Lanka to be cleaned up - Harsha ICC

What does ICC's suspension mean for Sri Lankan cricket?

What does ICC's suspension mean for Sri Lankan cricket?

Sports Minister accuses SLC officials of 'rejoicing' at ICC suspension

Sports Minister accuses SLC officials of 'rejoicing' at ICC suspension

Did Sri Lanka Cricket really ask ICC for a suspension?

Did Sri Lanka Cricket really ask ICC for a suspension?