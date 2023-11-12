Maldivian arrested with revolver at BIA departure lounge

A Maldivian national in possession of a revolver has been taken into custody at the departure lounge of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake last night (11), police said.

The suspect had arrived at the airport last night in order to board a flight to Malé, Maldives.

However, the 58-year-old passenger was arrested after a firearm similar to a revolver was discovered inside his luggage while it was being scanned.

Katunayake Airport Police are conducting further investigations.