LIVE UPDATES: President Ranil delivers 2024 Budget Speech

- An additional allocation of Rs. 55 billion will be directed towards completing projects that were temporarily halted due to the economic crisis, the President said while delivering the budget speech.

- President said that laws will be introduced to recognize NSBM, SLIIT, Horizon Campus and Royal Institute as private universities.

- He said that Rs. 200 million will be allocated to develop the freshwater fish industry in the country.

- President said that Rs. 02 billion to be allocated to develop rural roads.

- President said that a monthly allowance of Rs. 4,500 will be provided for pregnant women and that Rs. 02 billion will be allocated for this purpose.

- President Wickremesinghe announced that estate workers will be granted land rights.

- President said that the collection of rent from houses provided on an interest basis to urban low-income families will be entirely halted, and that efforts will be made to transfer ownership of these houses to the occupants.

- The monthly Cost of Living allowance for pensioners will be increased by Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 6,025 and will be paid from April 2024.

- President said the monthly allowance for people with disabilities and kidney patients will be increased by 50% (from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 7,500) while the allowance for senior citizens will be increased from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000. This will come into effect from January 2024.

- The Cost of Living Allowance provided to public sector employees will be increased by Rs. 10,000 effective from January 2024. However, it will be added to their salaries from April 2024, he said. Accordingly the allowance will increase from Rs. 7,800 to Rs. 17,800.

- President Wickremesinghe highlighted that the government allocates Rs. 383 billion monthly for three primary expenditures. This includes Rs. 93 billion for public sector salaries, Rs. 30 billion for ‘Aswasuma’ benefits, medicines and pension payments and Rs. 220 billion to cover loan interest payments.

- The President highlighted the removal of legal obstacles hindering the integration of large-scale, low-cost renewable energy into the primary electricity grid.

Additionally, he noted on-going efforts to formulate rules and regulations for restructuring the inefficient CEB into a more streamlined and efficient institution

- The President acknowledged the consistent borrowing from state banks to offset the losses incurred by financially struggling state entities like the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

He underscored the necessity of utilizing taxpayers’ money to safeguard the stability of banks, preventing their weakening and potential collapse.

- During the presentation of the 2024 budget, President Wickremesinghe highlighted the prevention of hyperinflation, attributing the country’s rescue to the successful reduction of the inflation rate to a single digit.

- Unveiling the 2024 budget, President Wickremesinghe pledged his commitment to humbly identify the shortcomings encountered in the journey thus far and rectify them

- The President affirmed that persisting on the challenging course would lead to the creation of a more favourable economic environment. Reflecting on the past year, he expressed absolute confidence that the country is unequivocally on the correct trajectory.

- Presenting the 2024 budget, President Ranil Wickremesinghe urged a cessation of spreading political illusions.

He called upon everyone to wholeheartedly commit to the country’s betterment, emphasizing a shift from political considerations to a sincere focus on the nation’s well-being.

- Emphasizing the challenging nature of revitalizing a financially troubled nation, President Ranil Wickremesinghe cautioned against constructing ambitious projects solely for political gain. He underscored that pursuing dream palaces for short-term political objectives might risk pushing the country back into bankruptcy

- Highlighting the success of the on-going journey, President Ranil Wickremesinghe attributed it to the government’s economic reform programme.

He emphasized that this initiative has established a foundation for progress, steering clear of the economic challenges experienced in 2022 .

- Regrettably, some factions within the nation have yet to grasp the gravity of this situation, he said.

- He underscored that the prolonged reliance on election promises by political parties has historically led to the economic bankruptcy of the country.

- Highlighting a pragmatic perspective, President emphasized that advancing a nation requires more than mere fairy tales.

- Despite the collective efforts of hardworking individuals, there were others who attempted to hinder the nation’s progress, he charged.

- Delivering the 2024 Budget Speech, President Ranil Wickremesinghe asserted that Sri Lanka’s economy, which had faced setbacks, successfully regained momentum in the previous year.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who arrived in Parliament a short while ago, commenced the 2024 Budget Speech in the House.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the 2024 Budget proposals during the Cabinet meeting held this morning (13 Nov.).

Accordingly, the Second Reading of Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2024, the country’s 78th Budget Speech, is being delivered by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, commencing from 12 noon today.

Thereafter, the Second Reading debate of the 2024 Budget will be held for seven days from November 14 to 21, excluding Sundays.

Furthermore, the vote for the Second Reading of the Budget is scheduled to be held on November 21 at 6.00 p.m.

According to the Appropriation Act of 2024, the total government expenditure is approximately Rs. 7,833 billion, of which Rs. 3,861 billion has been allocated for Government Service Expenditure.

Moreover, to authorize the receipt of funds from within or outside of Sri Lanka during the financial year 2024, the limit of the amount of loan taken should not exceed 3,900 billion rupees pertaining to the 2024 fiscal year.

Post submitting this Appropriation Bill to the Parliament (first reading), it was submitted to the Committee on Public Finance of Parliament for which the related approval was received on November 09.

