Govt employees to receive increased allowances from 2024  President

Delivering the 2024 Budget speech in Parliament this afternoon (13 Nov.), the Head of State revealed that all government employees will receive an additional Rs. 10,000 as Cost of Living allowances.

Accordingly, state sector employees will receive a Cost of Living allowance of Rs. 17,800 effective from January 2024.