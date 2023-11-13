Rs 1.5bn earmarked for development of school cricket

Delivering the 2024 Budget Speech, President Ranil Wickremesinghe proposed to allocate Rs. 1.5 billion from the next year’s budget for the development of school cricket and providing necessary facilities to cricket players at the provincial level.

Schools and provinces with minimum facilities will be given priority in providing this allocation, Wickremesinghe said.

“We know that cricket in Sri Lanka is currently facing an institutional crisis and a shortage of talent”, the President highlighted while delivering the relevant budget proposal.