200 electric buses to be deployed in Western Province in 2024

200 electric buses to be deployed in Western Province in 2024

November 13, 2023   03:11 pm

The Department of Motor Traffic will be digitized in 2024, President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced on Monday (13).

While delivering the 2024 budget speech in the Parliament this afternoon, the Head of the State mentioned that a pilot project of running 200 electric buses will also be commenced jointly with the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) in the Western Province in 2024.

In addition, the Kandy multi-transport center project will be implemented in January 2024, under the loan assistance of the World Bank to overcome the vehicle and passenger traffic in the historic city of Kandy and integrate train, bus and other taxi services.

An allocation of Rs. 1.5 billion will be made for the development of the access roads of this center, according to the President.

Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe stated that the Department of Railways will complete the renovation of the railway track from Anuradhapura to Mihintale within January 2024 and that Rs. 200 million will be allocated through 2024 budget for this purpose. 

He further said that as soon as the foreign debt restructuring process is completed, the second phase of the Central Expressway; the section from Kadawatha to Mirigama, will be commenced jointly with China.

“We hope to get the support of Japan for the construction of the section from Kurunegala to Galagedara”, the President stated, adding that “we are planning to find out whether it is possible to build the highway up to Katugastota”.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Full Budget Speech 2024 by President Ranil Wickremesinghe...

Full Budget Speech 2024 by President Ranil Wickremesinghe...

Full Budget Speech 2024 by President Ranil Wickremesinghe...

Special broadcast on Budget 2024

Special broadcast on Budget 2024

Mahela, Mendis hopeful ICC's suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket will be lifted soon

Mahela, Mendis hopeful ICC's suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket will be lifted soon

31st NCE Awards Ceremony to be held on December 08 in Colombo (English)

31st NCE Awards Ceremony to be held on December 08 in Colombo (English)

UGC to be replaced with new Higher Education Commission  Justice Minister (English)

UGC to be replaced with new Higher Education Commission  Justice Minister (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.12

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.12

Arjuna Ranatunga calls for investigation into 'those who betrayed the country' (English)

Arjuna Ranatunga calls for investigation into 'those who betrayed the country' (English)