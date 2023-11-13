President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, presented proposed budgetary allocations for the fiscal year 2024, in parliament today (Nov.13).

According to the Head of State, the budget deficit for the fiscal year 2024 is estimated at Rs. 2,851 billion, which is 9.1 as a percentage.

The total expenditure for next year will be Rs. 6,978 billion and the total revenue and grants will be Rs. 4,127.

In the 78th Budget of independent Sri Lanka, the government has allocated Rs. 5,277 billion for recurring expenditures such as subsidies and salary payments. For salaries and wages, Rs. 1,127 billion has been set aside, and Rs. 1,158 billion for subsidies and transfers.

Attached below is President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s full budget speech delivered in parliament:

Budget 2024-President Ranil Wickremesinghe-Full Speech by Adaderana Online on Scribd

National Budget 2024 - English by Adaderana Online on Scribd