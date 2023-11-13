Budget 2024: President Ranil Wickremesinghes full speech

Budget 2024: President Ranil Wickremesinghes full speech

November 13, 2023   05:09 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, presented proposed budgetary allocations for the fiscal year 2024, in parliament today (Nov.13).

According to the Head of State, the budget deficit for the fiscal year 2024 is estimated at Rs. 2,851 billion, which is 9.1 as a percentage.

The total expenditure for next year will be Rs. 6,978 billion and the total revenue and grants will be Rs. 4,127.

In the 78th Budget of independent Sri Lanka, the government has allocated Rs. 5,277 billion for recurring expenditures such as subsidies and salary payments. For salaries and wages, Rs. 1,127 billion has been set aside, and Rs. 1,158 billion for subsidies and transfers.

Attached below is President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s full budget speech delivered in parliament:

 

Budget 2024-President Ranil Wickremesinghe-Full Speech by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

 

 

National Budget 2024 - English by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Full Budget Speech 2024 by President Ranil Wickremesinghe...

Full Budget Speech 2024 by President Ranil Wickremesinghe...

Full Budget Speech 2024 by President Ranil Wickremesinghe...

Special broadcast on Budget 2024

Special broadcast on Budget 2024

Mahela, Mendis hopeful ICC's suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket will be lifted soon

Mahela, Mendis hopeful ICC's suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket will be lifted soon

31st NCE Awards Ceremony to be held on December 08 in Colombo (English)

31st NCE Awards Ceremony to be held on December 08 in Colombo (English)

UGC to be replaced with new Higher Education Commission  Justice Minister (English)

UGC to be replaced with new Higher Education Commission  Justice Minister (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.12

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.12

Arjuna Ranatunga calls for investigation into 'those who betrayed the country' (English)

Arjuna Ranatunga calls for investigation into 'those who betrayed the country' (English)