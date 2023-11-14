2024 Budget is a UNP budget; only SLPP can oppose it - Rajitha

November 14, 2023   12:29 pm

MP Rajitha Senaratne states that the 2024 Budget, which was presented to the Parliament yesterday (13), is a ‘UNP budget’ and that only Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) can oppose it.

“This budget is a UNP (United National Party) budget. Most of these [proposals] are the things that the UNP was unable to do [in the past]. Only the Pohottuwa members can oppose it [the budget].”

Senaratne also took note of the fact that there had been similar budget proposals in the past as well, noting that what is important is the proper implementation of these proposals.

In the meantime, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has held a discussion pertaining to the proposals presented through the 2024 Budget Speech of the President. Several economists and university lecturers have participated in this discussion which took place at the Opposition Leader’s Office last evening.

Nevertheless, General Secretary of SJB Ranjith Madduma Bandara stated that the 2024 Budget is completely election-oriented.

Commenting on the matter, MP Tissa Attanayake expressed that this budget has presented no solution to the key issue that the country is currently facing.

However, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe said that a strong economy can be built in the future through the proposed economic system.

