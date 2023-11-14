Gotabaya, Mahinda, Basil & others responsible for economic crisis - SC rules

Gotabaya, Mahinda, Basil & others responsible for economic crisis - SC rules

November 14, 2023   04:08 pm

The Supreme Court today (Nov.14) ruled that former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and several others are responsible for the economic crisis that Sri Lanka is grappling with.

On that account, the countrys highest courts judge bench determined that the three Rajapaksa brothers as well as former Central Bank governors Ajith Nivard Cabraal and Prof. W.D. Lakshman, former Finance Secretary S.R. Attygalle, former Presidential Secretary P.B. Jayasundara and the Monetary Board members of the Central Bank have violated the fundamental rights of the people.

The ruling was delivered based on the majority view of the five-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya in respect of two fundamental rights (FR) petitions filed by the former head of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Chandra Jayaratne and several others.

The petitioners had sought an investigation into the state officials responsible for the economic crisis.

