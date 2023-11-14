Storage facility of leading importer sealed for hoarding 270 MT of sugar - CAA

The Raids and Special Investigations Unit of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has sealed the storage facility owned by a leading sugar importer in Sri Lanka, for hoarding over 250 metric tonnes of sugar.

The relevant storage facility was sealed during a series of raids carried out by the CAA in the Peliyagoda and Grandpass areas on Tuesday (14 Nov.), the CAA reported.

Another wholesale distributor was also sealed off by the CAA during these raids, on account of hoarding 5 metric tonnes of sugar, for the purpose of selling the relevant stock of sugar for a higher price than that listed in the recently introduced Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

The investigating CAA officers had also taken measures to file a court case against the said wholesale distributor, on charges of selling sugar at prices higher than the MRP.