Bodies of family of four reported missing after landslide in Balangoda recovered

The bodies of the family of four who were reported missing after a landslide buried a house in Balangoda on Sunday night, have been recovered on Tuesday (14 Nov.), Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the bodies of all four persons who were reported missing after a landslide in the Gavaranhena area in Balangoda on Sunday (12 Nov.), were recovered today following a search operation, he said.

The bodies were discovered during the search operation carried out with the assistance of disaster management officials, Sri Lanka Army personnel and residents in the areas.

A married couple and their two daughters were reported missing on Sunday after a landslide buried a house in the Gavaranhena area in Balangoda, after which police investigations were launched to ascertain as to whether they were trapped or whether they had already evacuated.

The landslide had reportedly left two houses damaged while measures were also taken to evacuate the remaining area residents to safer locations.