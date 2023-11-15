One student dead, several injured after school wall collapses

November 15, 2023   12:50 pm

A 06-year-old child has reportedly died while five others were injured after a wall of a school in Wellampitiya collapsed on a group of students.

Accordingly, five students were rushed to the Colombo National Hospital, while another was admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Colombo.

Hospital sources confirmed that one of the five students receiving treatment at the National Hospital is in critical condition, and that the student admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital has not sustained serious injuries.

