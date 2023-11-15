PCoI on electoral reforms seek written proposals and opinions from interested parties

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) to Make Recommendations on Election Law Reforms is now calling for written representations from the members of the public, political parties, organizations and interested individuals.

In a press release, the PCoI said it will accept written proposals or opinions pertaining to the following:

• Increasing the representation of women and youth

• Reducing the period between the time of declaration of an election and the release of results after concluding the election

• Providing opportunity for electronic voting

• Providing facilities for Sri Lankans living overseas to vote in elections

• Enabling a person to contest elections for both Provincial Councils and Parliament and represent both if elected

• Providing opportunity for postal voting for voters serving in Public Corporations/ State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs)/ Private Sector who are engaged in election-related services on election day

• Proportional representation, proposals on appropriate mixed election system reflecting the pluralistic nature of the society

• Strengthening the multi-party system

• Reducing the role of money in politics and prevention of policy capture

• Leadership’s accountability to political party members

• The role of political parties in strengthening national unity

Additionally, the PCoI is also calling for views and proposals on how political parties and independent groups should use the media, how they should connect themselves in carrying out public affairs, registering political parties and acting in a manner that is credible and accountable to the public.

Written proposals or opinions should be submitted on or before December 15, 2023 via e-mail to sec.coi@presidentsoffice.lk or to Secretary, Presidential Commission of Inquiry to Make Recommendations for Election Law Reforms, No. 21, SEMA Building, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01.

The PCoI noted that the contact information or any personal data mentioned in the written proposals and opinions and would be treated as confidential.

A nine-member PCoI, headed by former Chief Justice Priyasad Gerard Dep, was appointed on October 15, 2023, to obtain information, investigate, inquire into and report on making recommendations for the amendment of election laws upon examining the existing election laws.

It consists of Suntharam Arumainayaham; Senanayake Alisandaralage; Nalin Jayantha Abeysekara, PC; Rajitha Naveen Christopher Senaratna Perera; Ahamed Lebbe Mohamed Saleem; Sagarica Delgoda; Esther Sriyani Nimalka Fernando; and Vitharanage Deepani Samantha Rodrigo.

However, in a special gazette notification published on November 02, Alan Carmichael Vere David was appointed as the 10th member of the PCoI, as it was observed that the number of commissioners holding office is not adequate to execute the functions of the commission more efficiently and speedily.

Through the said communiqué, President Ranil Wickremesinghe also increased the powers of the PCoI after identifying the necessity to expand the scope of the mandate of the commission.