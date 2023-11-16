Sri Lanka elected to UNESCO Executive Board

Sri Lanka elected to UNESCO Executive Board

November 16, 2023   02:24 pm

Sri Lanka has been elected to the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the term 2023-2027, during the 42nd General Conference of the inter-governmental organization on Wednesday (15) in Paris.

Sri Lanka obtained 144 votes out of 188 member states voting at the said election, co-securing the 3rd highest vote count from the region, with Bangladesh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The member states of the UNESCO elected 6 members, out of 9 candidates from the Asia-Pacific Region, to the UNESCO Executive Board. The other countries who were elected from the region are Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Republic of Korea and Australia. Sri Lanka last served on the Executive Board from 2015 to 2019, it added.

The UNESCO contributes to peace and security by promoting international cooperation in education, sciences, culture, communication and information. It also contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Sri Lanka’s membership in UNESCO in 1949, soon after its independence, is demonstrative of the country’s firm commitment to the values and principles upheld by UNESCO to promote collaboration among nations through education, science and culture, in order to further universal respect for justice, the rule of law and fundamental freedoms of the peoples of the world.

Since the inception, Sri Lanka has played a significant role and made proactive contribution towards the furtherance of the mandate of the UNESCO. Sri Lanka National Commission for UNESCO is the government arm for implementing the UNESCO Agenda in Sri Lanka, under the guidance of the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with the Sri Lanka Embassy in Paris and the Ministry of Education is pleased to have spearheaded the successful effort to ensure Sri Lanka’s election to UNESCO Executive Board, the statement highlighted.

It is notable that in the past months, Sri Lanka has been successful in consecutively being elected to 3 UN bodies/committees: Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families (CMW), and the UNESCO Executive Board, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Economic growth of 1.8% expected in 2024 - Finance State Minister (English)

Economic growth of 1.8% expected in 2024 - Finance State Minister (English)

Public Entertainment Classification Board to be formed in lieu of Public Performance Board (English)

Public Entertainment Classification Board to be formed in lieu of Public Performance Board (English)

Providing tax relief not possible in 2024 - Treasury Secretary (English)

Providing tax relief not possible in 2024 - Treasury Secretary (English)

2024 Budget's success 'inherently tied' to timely execution  Ceylon Chamber (English)

2024 Budget's success 'inherently tied' to timely execution  Ceylon Chamber (English)

Youth arrested after abducting former girlfriend's 7-year-old niece

Youth arrested after abducting former girlfriend's 7-year-old niece

MP Patali Champika warns Sri Lanka at risk of another 'social explosion' next year

MP Patali Champika warns Sri Lanka at risk of another 'social explosion' next year

SLC files defamation lawsuit against Sports Minister seeking Rs. 2.4bn in damages

SLC files defamation lawsuit against Sports Minister seeking Rs. 2.4bn in damages