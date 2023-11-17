2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam: Cut-off marks released

2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam: Cut-off marks released

November 17, 2023   12:05 am

The Department of Examinations has released the District Level cut-off marks for the 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination.

Accordingly, cut-off marks for both Sinhala and Tamil mediums for all districts were released by the Department on Thursday (16 Nov.), shortly after the results of the 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination were released.

Attached below are the cut-off marks for the 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination:

