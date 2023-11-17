Five students score highest marks at 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam

Five students have scored the highest marks of 198 at the 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, the Department of Examinations says.

The results were released online last night (Nov.16) via the Examinations Department’s official website: www.doenets.lk / www.results.exams.gov.lk

The Grade 05 Scholarship Examination was held on 15 October at 2,888 exam centers across the island, with an estimated total of 337,956 candidates having sat for the exam.

The Examinations Department said island and district ranks were not issued this time.

Meanwhile, district cut-off marks for both Sinhala and Tamil mediums for all districts have also been released.