Five students score highest marks at 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam

Five students score highest marks at 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam

November 17, 2023   10:37 am

Five students have scored the highest marks of 198 at the 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, the Department of Examinations says.

The results were released online last night (Nov.16) via the Examinations Department’s official website: www.doenets.lk / www.results.exams.gov.lk 

The Grade 05 Scholarship Examination was held on 15 October at 2,888 exam centers across the island, with an estimated total of 337,956 candidates having sat for the exam.

The Examinations Department said island and district ranks were not issued this time.

Meanwhile, district cut-off marks for both Sinhala and Tamil mediums for all districts have also been released.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Heated debates in Parliament on 2024 Budget proposals

Heated debates in Parliament on 2024 Budget proposals

Heated debates in Parliament on 2024 Budget proposals

'This Prime Minister has also become like a peon'  Opposition Leader

'This Prime Minister has also become like a peon'  Opposition Leader

Cause of fatal wall collapse in Wellampitiya identified; school's activities suspended till Monday

Cause of fatal wall collapse in Wellampitiya identified; school's activities suspended till Monday

Remains of six-year-old who died after school wall collapsed brought home

Remains of six-year-old who died after school wall collapsed brought home

11th edition of 'Foreign Policy Perspectives on Tourism and Hospitality' launched (English)

11th edition of 'Foreign Policy Perspectives on Tourism and Hospitality' launched (English)

President attends Budget 2024 Forum hosted by Colombo MBA Alumni Association (English)

President attends Budget 2024 Forum hosted by Colombo MBA Alumni Association (English)

Five directors of 'OnmaxDT' granted bail (English)

Five directors of 'OnmaxDT' granted bail (English)

COPE chairman's son attending SLC meeting will be probed  Speaker (English)

COPE chairman's son attending SLC meeting will be probed  Speaker (English)