Over 8,000 employees of LG bodies to be made permanent in 2024?

November 17, 2023   04:21 pm

State Minister of Mass Media Shantha Bandara stated that President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed to recruit 8,400 employees of local government bodies, who are working on contract basis, for permanent employment.

Commenting in this regard during today’s parliamentary session, the State Minister mentioned although this was not read out in the 2024 budget speech, the government has already arrived at a decision regarding the matter.

Some people allege that many relief measures were not included in the 2024 Appropriation Bill, he said adding that “Every single thing cannot be mentioned in the budget proposal.”

“I am saying with confidence that the Prime Minister and Minister of State in charge of the subject have decided to incorporate 8,400 [temporary] staff members of local government bodies into permanent employment starting the year 2024, under the instructions of the President.”

