Court once again dismisses Dayasiris request seeking injunction over SLFPs decision

Court once again dismisses Dayasiris request seeking injunction over SLFPs decision

November 17, 2023   05:09 pm

Western Province Civil Appellate High Court in Colombo today (17) rejected a request made by MP Dayasiri Jayasekara regarding the decisions taken by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) concerning him.

Jayasekara, who was the former General Secretary of the SLFP, had sought an order for the revocation of the decisions taken by the party to oust him from the position he held within the party and ask him for excuses.

Western Province Civil Appellate High Court Judges Priyantha Fernando and Frank Gunawardena decided to dismiss Jayasekara’s request after considering the facts presented by President’s Counsel Faiszer Musthapha, who appeared on behalf of the respondents of the case including the SLFP Chairman and former President Maithripala Sirisena.

Meanwhile, the President’s Counsel also argued that asking for excuses from Jayasekara is legal since it has been carried out under the approval of the executive council of the SLFP.

Jayasekara first filed a complaint before the Colombo District Court, challenging the decision taken by the SLFP to expel him as the party’s General Secretary and a letter directed by the party’s chairman Maithripala Sirisena which mentioned that a disciplinary inquiry would be conducted against Jayasekara and asked him to provide excuses to defend himself.

The Colombo District Court which took the case into consideration, refused to issue injunctions regarding the matter.

Thus, he has later filed this case before the Civil Appeals High Court in Colombo, mentioning that the decision by the Colombo District Court is unlawful, and seeking the relevant injunctions to be issued.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Speaker calls for public assistance to carry out 2023/24 population and housing census

Speaker calls for public assistance to carry out 2023/24 population and housing census

Speaker calls for public assistance to carry out 2023/24 population and housing census

Sri Lankan cricket has become a 'diplomatic issue' - Harin Fernando

Sri Lankan cricket has become a 'diplomatic issue' - Harin Fernando

Sajith demands suspension of civil rights of those responsible for economic crisis

Sajith demands suspension of civil rights of those responsible for economic crisis

Five students score highest marks at 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam

Five students score highest marks at 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Heated debates in Parliament on 2024 Budget proposals

Heated debates in Parliament on 2024 Budget proposals

'This Prime Minister has also become like a peon'  Opposition Leader

'This Prime Minister has also become like a peon'  Opposition Leader

Cause of fatal wall collapse in Wellampitiya identified; school's activities suspended till Monday

Cause of fatal wall collapse in Wellampitiya identified; school's activities suspended till Monday