Western Province Civil Appellate High Court in Colombo today (17) rejected a request made by MP Dayasiri Jayasekara regarding the decisions taken by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) concerning him.

Jayasekara, who was the former General Secretary of the SLFP, had sought an order for the revocation of the decisions taken by the party to oust him from the position he held within the party and ask him for excuses.

Western Province Civil Appellate High Court Judges Priyantha Fernando and Frank Gunawardena decided to dismiss Jayasekara’s request after considering the facts presented by President’s Counsel Faiszer Musthapha, who appeared on behalf of the respondents of the case including the SLFP Chairman and former President Maithripala Sirisena.

Meanwhile, the President’s Counsel also argued that asking for excuses from Jayasekara is legal since it has been carried out under the approval of the executive council of the SLFP.

Jayasekara first filed a complaint before the Colombo District Court, challenging the decision taken by the SLFP to expel him as the party’s General Secretary and a letter directed by the party’s chairman Maithripala Sirisena which mentioned that a disciplinary inquiry would be conducted against Jayasekara and asked him to provide excuses to defend himself.

The Colombo District Court which took the case into consideration, refused to issue injunctions regarding the matter.

Thus, he has later filed this case before the Civil Appeals High Court in Colombo, mentioning that the decision by the Colombo District Court is unlawful, and seeking the relevant injunctions to be issued.