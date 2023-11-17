Rohitha Bogollagama approved as Sri Lankan high commissioner to UK

The Committee on High Posts has approved the appointment of former Foreign Minister Rohitha Bogollagama as the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

He had served as the Cabinet Minister of Foreign Affairs from 28 January 2007 until he was defeated in the General Elections held on 8 April 2010, losing his seat in parliament.

Bogollagama also briefly served as the Governor of the Eastern Province from July 2017 to December 2018.

Further, the High Posts Committee also approved the following appointments:

• Mrs. K.D. Seneviratne – High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India

• Mr. D.D.M.S.B Dissanayake – High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Singapore

• Mr. W.K.C. Weerasena – Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Belgium and the European Union

• Mr. K.D.N.R. Asoka – Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government

• Dr. B.K.J. K Perera – Chairman of Ceylon Fertilizer Company Ltd.

The Committee on High Posts met in Parliament on Wednesday (Nov.15) under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva and Vidura Wickramanayake, MPs John Seneviratne, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Rishad Bathiudeen and Udaya Gammanpila were present at this committee meeting.