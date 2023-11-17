Grade 5 Scholarship Exam: Applications accepted online for re-scrutiny of results

The Department of Examinations has issued a notice on submitting applications for re-scrutiny of 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination results.

Accordingly, the applications will be accepted online, between November 27 and December 04.

The exam results were released online last night (Nov.16) via the Examinations Department’s official website: www.doenets.lk / www.results.exams.gov.lk

As per the department’s figures, a total of 50,664 students (15.22%) have topped the cut-off marks this year. This is an increase of 0.58% in comparison to the 14.64% recorded in 2022.

The Grade 05 Scholarship Examination was held on October 15 at 2,888 exam centres across the island, with a total of 332,949 candidates sitting for the exam.

The Exams Department mentioned island and district ranks were not issued this time, and that 20,000 students including 250 special needs kids, who passed the exam would be given scholarships.

Meanwhile, district cut-off marks for both Sinhala and Tamil mediums for all districts have also been released.

This year, the following five students scored the highest mark of 198 at the exam:

• Dulithi Sandini Visundara – Viharamahadevi Girls’ College, Badulla

• Hevindu Hasarel – Mahabellana Primary School, Alubomulla

• Navanga Hansaraj Fonseka – St. Joseph’s College, Anuradhapura

• Hirusha Keshan Wijesinghe – Gothami Vidyalaya, Gampaha

• Shenul Akmeemana – Sumedha College, Gampaha