Book shop owner injured in sword attack in Pannipitiya

Two individuals have been injured in a sword attack carried out by a person inside a book shop in the Mabulgoda area in Pannipitiya today (20), Ada Derana reporter said.

The suspect, who arrived at the book shop in question, had attacked the owner of the shop. At the time, another person who tried to intervene in the incident has also been injured in the attack.

He had reportedly sustained injuries to his neck area.

The two injured persons have been admitted to Homagama Base Hospital for treatment.

The Special Investigations Unit of Homagama Police has launched an investigation into the incident.